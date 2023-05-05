Gold rate in Pakistan today – 5, May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 226,500 here on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 207,623 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 226,500 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 226,500 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 226,600 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 226,750 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 226,700 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 226,500 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 226,500 PKR 207,623 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 194,190 PKR 178,006 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,419 PKR 17,801

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.