Gold rate in Pakistan today – 5, May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 226,500 here on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 207,623 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 226,500 PKR  2,705
Lahore PKR 226,500 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 226,600 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 226,750 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 226,700 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 226,500 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2,705

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 226,500 PKR 207,623
Per 10Gram Gold PKR  194,190 PKR 178,006
Per Gram Gold PKR 19,419 PKR 17,801

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

