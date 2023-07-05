KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 203,000 here on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 174,040 per tola as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 9am
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,380
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,380
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,380
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,380
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,380
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,380
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,380
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,380
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 198,090
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 177,640
|PKR 169,830
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,765
|PKR 16,983
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.