Gold rate in Pakistan today – 4, May, 2023

By
Web Desk
-
112

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 223,000 here on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 204,415 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 223,000 PKR  2,705
Lahore PKR 223,050 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 223,100 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 223,150 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 223,200 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 223,000 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,705

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 223,000 PKR 204,415
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 191,190 PKR  175,256
Per Gram Gold  PKR 19,119 PKR 17,526

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

