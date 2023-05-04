Gold rate in Pakistan today – 4, May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 223,000 here on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 204,415 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 223,000 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 223,050 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 223,100 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 223,150 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 223,200 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 223,000 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 223,000 PKR 204,415 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 191,190 PKR 175,256 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,119 PKR 17,526

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.