Gold rate in Pakistan today – 4, May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 223,000 here on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 204,415 per tola as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,705
|Lahore
|PKR 223,050
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,100
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,150
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 223,200
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,705
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 204,415
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 191,190
|PKR 175,256
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 19,119
|PKR 17,526
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.