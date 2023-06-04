Gold rate in Pakistan today – 4 June, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 230,800 here on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 213,123 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR  2,705
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2,705

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 230,800 PKR  213,123
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 199,330 PKR 182,718
Per Gram Gold PKR 19,933 PKR 18,272

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

