Gold rate in Pakistan today – 30, March, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 207,700 here on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 190,390 per tola as per the bullion market.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 207,700PKR  2,350
LahorePKR 207,700PKR  2,350
IslamabadPKR 207,700PKR  2,350
PeshawarPKR 207,700PKR  2,350
QuettaPKR 207,700PKR  2,350
SialkotPKR 207,700PKR  2,350
HyderabadPKR 207,700PKR  2,350
FaisalabadPKR 207,700PKR  2,350

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 207,700PKR 190,390
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 178,070PKR  163,230
Per Gram Gold PKR  17,807PKR 16,323

