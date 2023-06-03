Gold rate in Pakistan today – 3 June, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 232,500 here on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 213,123 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 232,500 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 232,550 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 232,600 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 232,650 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 232,700 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 232,500 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 232,500 PKR 213,123 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 199,330 PKR 182,718 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,933 PKR 18,272

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.