Gold rate in Pakistan today – 29, March, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 205,700 here on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 188,557 per tola as per the bullion market.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 205,700 PKR 2,350 Lahore PKR 205,700 PKR 2,350 Islamabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,350 Peshawar PKR 205,700 PKR 2,350 Quetta PKR 205,700 PKR 2,350 Sialkot PKR 205,700 PKR 2,350 Hyderabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,350 Faisalabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,350