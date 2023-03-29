Gold rate in Pakistan today – 29, March, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 205,700 here on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 188,557 per tola as per the bullion market.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 205,700PKR  2,350
LahorePKR 205,700PKR  2,350
IslamabadPKR 205,700PKR  2,350
PeshawarPKR 205,700PKR  2,350
QuettaPKR 205,700PKR  2,350
SialkotPKR 205,700PKR  2,350
HyderabadPKR 205,700PKR  2,350
FaisalabadPKR 205,700PKR  2,350

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 205,700PKR 188,557
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 176,360PKR  161,662
Per Gram Gold PKR  17,636PKR 16,166

