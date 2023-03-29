Gold rate in Pakistan today – 29, March, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 205,700 here on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 188,557 per tola as per the bullion market.
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,350
|Lahore
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 188,557
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 176,360
|PKR 161,662
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,636
|PKR 16,166