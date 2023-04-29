Gold rate in Pakistan today – 29, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 219,000 here on Sunday, April 29, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs200,565 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 219,050 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 219,150 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 219,000 PKR 200,565 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 187,590 PKR 171,956 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,759 PKR 17,196

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.