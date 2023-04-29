Gold rate in Pakistan today – 29, April, 2023

By
Web Desk
-
0

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 219,000 here on Sunday, April 29, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs200,565 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR  2,705
Lahore PKR 219,050 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 219,150 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,705

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 219,000 PKR  200,565
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 187,590 PKR 171,956
Per Gram Gold  PKR  18,759 PKR 17,196

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR