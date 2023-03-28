Gold rate in Pakistan today – 28, March, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 204,300 here on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 187,732 per tola as per the bullion market.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 204,300PKR  2,350
LahorePKR 204,300PKR  2,350
IslamabadPKR 204,300PKR  2,350
PeshawarPKR 204,300PKR  2,350
QuettaPKR 204,300PKR  2,350
SialkotPKR 204,300PKR  2,350
HyderabadPKR 204,300PKR  2,350
FaisalabadPKR 204,300PKR  2,350

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 204,300PKR 187,274
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 175,160PKR 160,562
Per Gram Gold PKR  17,516PKR 16,056

