Gold rate in Pakistan today – 27 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 235,550 here on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 215,690 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 235,550 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 235,600 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 235,650 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 235,700 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 235,750 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 235,550 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 235,550 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 235,550 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 235,550 PKR 215,690 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 201,740 PKR 184,927 Per Gram Gold PKR 20,174 PKR 18,493

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.