KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 215,100 here on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 196,624 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 9AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 215,100 PKR 2,650 Lahore PKR 215,100 PKR 2,650 Islamabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,650 Peshawar PKR 215,100 PKR 2,650 Quetta PKR 215,100 PKR 2,650 Sialkot PKR 215,100 PKR 2,650 Hyderabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,650 Faisalabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,650

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 215,100 PKR 196,624 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 183,900 PKR 168,574 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,390 PKR 16,857

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.