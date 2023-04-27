Gold rate in Pakistan today – 27, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 218,400 here on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 200,199 per tola as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,705
|Lahore
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,705
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 200,199
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 187,250
|PKR 17,1645
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,725
|PKR 17,164
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.