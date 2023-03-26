Gold rate in Pakistan today – 26, March, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 204,800 here on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 187,732 per tola as per the bullion market.
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,350
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 187,732
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 175,590
|PKR 160,956
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,559
|PKR 16,096