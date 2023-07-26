KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 224,300 here on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 192,300 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,654
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,654
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,654
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,654
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,654
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|KR 2,654
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,654
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,654
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 205,607
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 192.300
|PKR 176,274
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 19,230
|PKR 17,627
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.