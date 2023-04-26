Gold rate in Pakistan today – 26, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 218,400 here on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 200,199 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 218,400 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 218,400 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 218,400 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 218,400 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 218,400 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 218,400 PKR 200,199 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 187,250 PKR 171,645 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,725 PKR 17,164

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.