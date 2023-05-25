Gold rate in Pakistan today – 25 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 237,000 here on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 217,248 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 237,000 PKR  2,705
Lahore PKR 237,050 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 237,100 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 237,150 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 237,200 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 237,000 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,705

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 237,000 PKR 217,248
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 203,190 PKR 186,256
Per Gram Gold  PKR 20,319 PKR 18,626

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

