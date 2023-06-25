KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 214,500 here on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 196,624 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 10AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 214,500 PKR 2,650 Lahore PKR 214,500 PKR 2,650 Islamabad PKR 214,500 PKR 2,650 Peshawar PKR 216,800 PKR 2,650 Quetta PKR 214,500 PKR 2,650 Sialkot PKR 214,500 PKR 2,650 Hyderabad PKR 214,500 PKR 2,650 Faisalabad PKR 214,500 PKR 2,650

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 214,500 PKR 196,624 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 183,900 PKR 168,574 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,390 PKR 16,857

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.