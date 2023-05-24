Gold rate in Pakistan today – 24 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 234,500 here on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 214,957 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 234,500 PKR  2,705
Lahore PKR 234,550 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 234,600 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 234,650 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 234,700 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 234,500 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,705

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 234,500 PKR 214,957
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 201,050 PKR 184,294
Per Gram Gold  PKR 20,105 PKR  18,429

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

