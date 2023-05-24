Gold rate in Pakistan today – 24 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 234,500 here on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 214,957 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 234,500 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 234,550 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 234,600 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 234,650 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 234,700 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 234,500 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 234,500 PKR 214,957 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 201,050 PKR 184,294 Per Gram Gold PKR 20,105 PKR 18,429

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.