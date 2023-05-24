Gold rate in Pakistan today – 24 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 234,500 here on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 214,957 per tola as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,705
|Lahore
|PKR 234,550
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,600
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,650
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 234,700
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,705
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 214,957
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 201,050
|PKR 184,294
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 20,105
|PKR 18,429
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.