KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 216,800 here on Saturday, June 23, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 198,732 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 216,800 PKR 2,650 Lahore PKR 216,800 PKR 2,650 Islamabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,650 Peshawar PKR 216,800 PKR 2,650 Quetta PKR 216,800 PKR 2,650 Sialkot PKR 216,800 PKR 2,650 Hyderabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,650 Faisalabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,650

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 216,800 PKR 198,732 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 185,870 PKR 170,380 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,587 PKR 17,038

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.