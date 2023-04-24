Gold rate in Pakistan today – 24, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 217,800 here on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 199,740 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 217,800 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 217,850 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 217,950 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 217,800 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 217,800 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 217,800 PKR 199,740 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 186,820 PKR 171,250 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,682 PKR 17,125

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.