Gold rate in Pakistan today – 23 May, 2023

By
Web Desk
-
1

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 237,800 here on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 217,982 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 237,800 PKR  2,705
Lahore PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 237,800 PKR 217,982
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 203,880 PKR  186,889
Per Gram Gold  PKR 20,388 PKR  18,689

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

