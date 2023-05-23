Gold rate in Pakistan today – 23 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 237,800 here on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 217,982 per tola as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 237,800
|PKR 2,705
|Lahore
|PKR 237,800
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,800
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,800
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 237,800
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,800
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,800
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,800
|PKR 2,705
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 237,800
|PKR 217,982
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 203,880
|PKR 186,889
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 20,388
|PKR 18,689
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.