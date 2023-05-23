Gold rate in Pakistan today – 23 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 237,800 here on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 217,982 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 237,800 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 237,800 PKR 217,982 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 203,880 PKR 186,889 Per Gram Gold PKR 20,388 PKR 18,689

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.