KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 218,000 here on Friday, June 22, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 200,199 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 9AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,650 Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,650 Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,650 Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,650 Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,650 Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,650 Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,650 Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,650

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 218,000 PKR 200,199 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 187,250 PKR 171,645 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,725 PKR 17,164

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.