Gold rate in Pakistan today – 22 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 235,250 here on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 215,644 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 235,250 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 235,300 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 235,350 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 235,400 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 235,450 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 235,250 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 235,250 PKR 215,644 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 201,690 PKR 184,881 Per Gram Gold PKR 20,169 PKR 18,488

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.