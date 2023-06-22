KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 219.100 here on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 200.840 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 9AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 219.100 PKR 2,650 Lahore PKR 219.100 PKR 2,650 Islamabad PKR 219.100 PKR 2,650 Peshawar PKR 219.100 PKR 2,650 Quetta PKR 219.100 PKR 2,650 Sialkot PKR 219.100 PKR 2,650 Hyderabad PKR 219.100 PKR 2,650 Faisalabad PKR 219.100 PKR 2,650

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 219.100 PKR 200.840 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 187.850 PKR 172.195 Per Gram Gold PKR 18.785 PKR 17.219

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.