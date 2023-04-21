Gold rate in Pakistan today – 21, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 218,500 here on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 200,290 per tola as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,705
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,705
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 200,290
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 187,330
|PKR 171,718
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,733
|PKR 17,172
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.