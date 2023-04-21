Gold rate in Pakistan today – 21, April, 2023

By
Web Desk
-
3

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 218,500 here on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 200,290 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 218,500 PKR  2,705
Lahore PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 218,500 PKR 200,290
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 187,330 PKR 171,718
Per Gram Gold  PKR  18,733 PKR  17,172

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR