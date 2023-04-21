Gold rate in Pakistan today – 21, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 218,500 here on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 200,290 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 218,500 PKR 200,290 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 187,330 PKR 171,718 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,733 PKR 17,172

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.