KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 220,300 here on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 201,940 per tola as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 10AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,650
|Lahore
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,650
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 201,940
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 188,870
|PKR 173,130
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR18,887
|PKR 17,313
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.