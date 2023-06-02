Gold rate in Pakistan today – 2 June, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 230,000 here on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 210,832 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 230,000 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 230,050 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 230,100 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 230,150 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 230,200 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 230,000 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 230,000 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 230,000 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 230,000 PKR 210,832 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 197,190 PKR 180,756 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,719 PKR 18,076

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.