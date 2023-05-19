Gold rate in Pakistan today – 19 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 232,100 here on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 212,757 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 232,100 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 232,150 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 232,200 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 232,250 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 232,300 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 232,100 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 232,100 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 232,100 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 232,100 PKR 212,757 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 198,990 PKR 182,406 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,899 PKR 18,241

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.