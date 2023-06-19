KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 221,400 here on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 202,949 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 10AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 221,400 PKR 2,650 Lahore PKR 221,450 PKR 2,650 Islamabad PKR 221,500 PKR 2,650 Peshawar PKR 221,550 PKR 2,650 Quetta PKR 221,600 PKR 2,650 Sialkot PKR 221,400 PKR 2,650 Hyderabad PKR 221,400 PKR 2,650 Faisalabad PKR 221,400 PKR 2,650

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 221,400 PKR 202,949 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 189,820 PKR 174,000 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,982 PKR 17,400

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.