Gold rate in Pakistan today – 18 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 233,900 here on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 214,407 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 233,900 PKR 214,407 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 200,530 PKR 183,818 Per Gram Gold PKR 20,053 PKR 18,382

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.