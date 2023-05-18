Gold rate in Pakistan today – 18 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 233,900 here on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 214,407 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR  2,705
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,705

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 233,900 PKR 214,407
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 200,530 PKR 183,818
Per Gram Gold  PKR 20,053 PKR 18,382

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

