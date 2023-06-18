Gold rate in Pakistan today – 18 June, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 222,000 here on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 202,674 per tola as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 10AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,650
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,650
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 202,674
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 189,560
|PKR 173,762
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,956
|PKR 17,376
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.