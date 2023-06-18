Gold rate in Pakistan today – 18 June, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 222,000 here on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 202,674 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 10AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,650 Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,650 Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,650 Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,650 Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,650 Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,650 Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,650 Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,650

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 222,000 PKR 202,674 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 189,560 PKR 173,762 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,956 PKR 17,376

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.