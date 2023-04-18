Gold rate in Pakistan today – 18, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 216,700 here on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 197,907 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 216,750 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 216,850 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 216,900 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 216,700 PKR 198,640 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 185,100 PKR 169,674 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,510 PKR 16,967

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.