Gold rate in Pakistan today – 17 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 232,300 here on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 212,940 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 232,300 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 232,350 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 232,400 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 232,450 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 232,500 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 232,300 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 232,300 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 232,300 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 232,300 PKR 212,940 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 199,160 PKR 182,562 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,916 PKR 18,256

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.