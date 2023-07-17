KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 213,000 here on Monday, July 17, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 182,620 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 9am
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,380
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,380
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,380
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,380
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,380
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,380
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,380
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,380
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 197,540
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 18,476
|PKR 169,362
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,476
|PKR 16,936
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.