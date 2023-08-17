KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 225,100 here on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 192,990 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 206,340
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 192,990
|PKR 176,906
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 19,299
|PKR 17,691
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.