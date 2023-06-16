Gold rate in Pakistan today – 16 June, 2023

By
Web Desk
-
13

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 221,100 here on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 202,674 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 9AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 221,100 PKR  2,650
Lahore PKR 221,150 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 221,250 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 221,300 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 221,100 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,650

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 221,100 PKR  202,674
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 189,560 PKR  173,762
Per Gram Gold PKR 18,956 PKR  17,376

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR