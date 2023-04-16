Gold rate in Pakistan today – 16, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 215,900 here on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 197,907 per tola as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,350
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,350
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 197,907
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 169,674
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,510
|PKR 16,967
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.