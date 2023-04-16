Gold rate in Pakistan today – 16, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 215,900 here on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 197,907 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 215,900 PKR 2,350 Lahore PKR 215,900 PKR 2,350 Islamabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,350 Peshawar PKR 215,900 PKR 2,350 Quetta PKR 215,900 PKR 2,350 Sialkot PKR 215,900 PKR 2,350 Hyderabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,350 Faisalabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,350

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 215,900 PKR 197,907 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 185,100 PKR 169,674 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,510 PKR 16,967

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.