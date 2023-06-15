Gold rate in Pakistan today – 15 June, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 220,100 here on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 201,757 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 9AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 220,100 PKR 2,650 Lahore PKR 220,100 PKR 2,650 Islamabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,650 Peshawar PKR 220,100 PKR 2,650 Quetta PKR 220,100 PKR 2,650 Sialkot PKR 220,100 PKR 2,650 Hyderabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,650 Faisalabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,650

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 220,100 PKR 201,757 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 188,700 PKR 172,974 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,870 PKR 17,297

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.