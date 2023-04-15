Gold rate in Pakistan today – 15, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 217,800 here on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 200,107 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 217,800 PKR 2,350 Lahore PKR 217,800 PKR 2,350 Islamabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,350 Peshawar PKR 217,800 PKR 2,350 Quetta PKR 217,800 PKR 2,350 Sialkot PKR 217,800 PKR 2,350 Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,350 Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,350

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 217,800 PKR 200,474 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 187,500 PKR 171,874 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,750 PKR 17,187

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.