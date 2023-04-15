Gold rate in Pakistan today – 15, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 217,800 here on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs  200,107 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 217,800 PKR  2,350
Lahore PKR 217,800 PKR  2,350
Islamabad PKR 217,800 PKR  2,350
Peshawar PKR 217,800 PKR  2,350
Quetta PKR 217,800 PKR  2,350
Sialkot PKR 217,800 PKR  2,350
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR  2,350
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR  2,350

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 217,800 PKR 200,474
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 187,500 PKR 171,874
Per Gram Gold  PKR 18,750 PKR 17,187

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

