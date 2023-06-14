Gold rate in Pakistan today – 14 June, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 220,600 here on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 202,215 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 220,600 PKR 202,215 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 191,020 PKR 175,100 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,102 PKR 17,510

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.