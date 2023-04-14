Gold rate in Pakistan today – 14, April, 2023

By
Web Desk
-
0

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 218,700 here on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs  200,107 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 218,700 PKR  2,350
Lahore PKR 218,700 PKR  2,350
Islamabad PKR 218,700 PKR  2,350
Peshawar PKR 218,700 PKR  2,350
Quetta PKR 218,700 PKR  2,350
Sialkot PKR 218,700 PKR  2,350
Hyderabad PKR 218,700 PKR  2,350
Faisalabad PKR 218,700 PKR  2,350

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 218,700 PKR 200,474
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 187,500 PKR 171,874
Per Gram Gold  PKR 18,750 PKR 17,187

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR