Gold rate in Pakistan today – 13 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 233,400 here on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 215,507 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 233,400 PKR  2,705
Lahore PKR 233,400 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 233,400 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 233,400 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 233,400 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,705

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 233,400 PKR  215,507
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 201,560 PKR  184,762
Per Gram Gold  PKR 20,156 PKR 18,476

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

