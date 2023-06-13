Gold rate in Pakistan today – 13 June, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 222,800 here on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 204,232 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 9AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 222,850 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 222,950 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 222,800 PKR 204,232 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 191,020 PKR 175,100 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,102 PKR 17,510

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.