Gold rate in Pakistan today – 13 June, 2023

By
Web Desk
-
2

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 222,800 here on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 204,232 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 9AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR  2,705
Lahore PKR 222,850 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 222,950 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,705

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 222,800 PKR 204,232
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 191,020 PKR 175,100
Per Gram Gold PKR 19,102 PKR  17,510

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

