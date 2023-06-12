Gold rate in Pakistan today – 12 June, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 226,800 here on Monday, June 12, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 227,250 per tola as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,705
|Lahore
|PKR 226,850
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,900
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,950
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 226,700
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,705
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 208,311
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 194,830
|PKR 178,593
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 19,483
|PKR 17,859
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.