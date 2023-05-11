Gold rate in Pakistan today – 11 May, 2023

By
Web Desk
-
11

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 238,000 here on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 218,165 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 238,000 PKR  2,705
Lahore PKR 238,050 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 238,100 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 238,150 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 238,200 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 238,000 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 238,000 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 238,000 PKR 2,705

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 238,000 PKR 218,165
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 204,050 PKR 187,044
Per Gram Gold  PKR 20,405 PKR 18,704

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR