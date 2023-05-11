Gold rate in Pakistan today – 11 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 238,000 here on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 218,165 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 238,000 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 238,050 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 238,100 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 238,150 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 238,200 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 238,000 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 238,000 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 238,000 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 238,000 PKR 218,165 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 204,050 PKR 187,044 Per Gram Gold PKR 20,405 PKR 18,704

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.