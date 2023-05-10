Gold rate in Pakistan today – 10 May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 232,800 here on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 213,398 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 232,800 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 232,800 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 232,800 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR232,800 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 232,800 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 232,800 PKR 213,398 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 199,590 PKR 182,956 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,959 PKR 18,296

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.