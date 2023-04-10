Gold rate in Pakistan today – 10, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 214,800 here on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 196,899 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 214,800 PKR 2,350 Lahore PKR 214,800 PKR 2,350 Islamabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,350 Peshawar PKR 214,800 PKR 2,350 Quetta PKR 214,800 PKR 2,350 Sialkot PKR 214,800 PKR 2,350 Hyderabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,350 Faisalabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,350

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 214,800 PKR 196,899 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 184,160 PKR 168,812 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,416 PKR 16,881

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.