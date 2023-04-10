Gold rate in Pakistan today – 10, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 214,800 here on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 196,899 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 214,800 PKR  2,350
Lahore PKR 214,800 PKR  2,350
Islamabad PKR 214,800 PKR  2,350
Peshawar PKR 214,800 PKR  2,350
Quetta PKR 214,800 PKR  2,350
Sialkot PKR 214,800 PKR  2,350
Hyderabad PKR 214,800 PKR  2,350
Faisalabad PKR 214,800 PKR  2,350

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 214,800 PKR  196,899
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 184,160 PKR 168,812
Per Gram Gold  PKR 18,416 PKR  16,881

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

