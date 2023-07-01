KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 216,100 here on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 198,090 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 9AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,650 Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,650 Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,650 Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,650 Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,650 Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,650 Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,650 Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,650

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 216,100 PKR 198.090 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 185,270 PKR 169,830 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,527 PKR 16,983

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.