Gold rate in Pakistan today – 08, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 214,450 here on Saturday, April 08, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 194,790 per tola as per the bullion market.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 214,450 PKR 2,350 Lahore PKR 214,450 PKR 2,350 Islamabad PKR 212,500 PKR 2,350 Peshawar PKR 214,450 PKR 2,350 Quetta PKR 214,450 PKR 2,350 Sialkot PKR 214,450 PKR 2,350 Hyderabad PKR 214,450 PKR 2,350 Faisalabad PKR 214,450 PKR 2,350