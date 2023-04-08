Gold rate in Pakistan today – 08, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 214,450 here on Saturday, April 08, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 194,790 per tola as per the bullion market.
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,350
|Lahore
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,350
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 194,790
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 182,190
|PKR 167,006
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,219
|PKR 16,701