Gold rate in Pakistan today – 08, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 214,450 here on Saturday, April 08, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 194,790 per tola as per the bullion market.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

 

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 214,450 PKR  2,350
Lahore PKR 214,450 PKR  2,350
Islamabad PKR 212,500 PKR  2,350
Peshawar PKR 214,450 PKR  2,350
Quetta PKR 214,450 PKR  2,350
Sialkot PKR 214,450 PKR  2,350
Hyderabad PKR 214,450 PKR  2,350
Faisalabad PKR 214,450 PKR  2,350

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 214,450 PKR  194,790
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 182,190 PKR  167,006
Per Gram Gold  PKR 18,219 PKR  16,701

 

