Gold rate in Pakistan today – 06, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 218,000 here on Thursday, April 06, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 199,832 per tola as per the bullion market.
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,350
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,350
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 199,832
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 186,900
|PKR 171,324
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,690
|PKR 17,132